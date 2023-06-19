The following is a summary of “Effects of aggressive and conservative strategies for mechanical ventilation liberation,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Critical Care by Shahn, et al.

When patients set their breathing rate and tidal volume, the best way to move from lung-protective to supportive ventilation is unknown. Conservative release from lung-protective settings may prevent lung injury from spontaneous breathing, while vigorous liberation may hasten extubation and prevent harm from extended ventilation and sedation.

This retrospective cohort study aimed to estimate the effects of incremental interventions on the propensity for liberation to be more aggressive or conservative compared to usual care for mechanically ventilated patients in the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care IV database (MIMIC-IV version 1.0), taking into account confounding via inverse probability weighting. The outcomes included a patient’s days in the hospital without needing a ventilator or intensive care unit admission. The complete cohort and subgroups defined by PaO2/FiO2 and SOFA were analyzed.

The study involved 7433 patients. Time to first liberation attempt was significantly affected by strategies that increased the odds of a first liberation relative to usual care at each hour (median = 43 hours under regular supervision, median = 24 hours under an aggressive strategy doubling liberation odds, and median = 74 hours under a conservative approach halving liberation odds).

Researchers predicted that vigorous liberation raised the number of days patients spent outside of the intensive care unit (ICU) by 0.9 days (0.95 CI = [0.8,1.0]) and the number of days patients spent without a ventilator by 0.82 days (0.95 CI = [0.67,0.97]). Still, they had a negligible impact on mortality (a difference of just 0.3% (0.95 CI = [0.2%,0.8%]) in the overall cohort. For those with a baseline severity of illness and functional impairment (SOFA) score of 12 or lower (n = 1355), aggressive liberation was associated with a slight increase in mortality (58.5% [0.95 CI = (55.7%,61.2%)] versus 55.1% [0.95 CI = (51.6%,58.6%)].

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0883944123000242