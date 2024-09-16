SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Mechanically compliant locking plates for diaphyseal fracture fixation: A biomechanical study.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Connor Huxman,Gregory Lewis,April Armstrong,Gary Updegrove,Zachary Koroneos,Jared Butler

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Connor Huxman

    Department of Mechanical Engineering, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA.

    Gregory Lewis

    Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA.

    April Armstrong

    Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA.

    Gary Updegrove

    Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA.

    Zachary Koroneos

    Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA.

    Jared Butler

    School of Engineering Design and Innovation, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST