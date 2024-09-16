Mechanically compliant locking plates for diaphyseal fracture fixation: A biomechanical study.

Axial micromotion between bone fragments can stimulate callus formation and fracture healing. In this study, we propose a novel mechanically compliant locking plate which achieves up to 0.6 mm of interfragmentary motion as flexures machined into the plate elastically deflect under physiological load. We investigated the biomechanical performance of three compliant plate variations in comparison to rigid control plates with small and large working lengths in a comminuted bridge plating scenario using humeral diaphysis surrogates. Under static axial loading, average interfragmentary motion was 6 times larger at 100 N (0.38 vs. 0.05 mm) and nearly three times larger at 350 N (0.58 vs. 0.2 mm) for compliant plates than rigid plates, respectively. Compliant plates delivered between 2.5 and 3.4 times more symmetric interfragmentary motion than rigid plates (p < 0.01). The bi-phasic stiffness of compliant pates provided 74%-96% lower initial axial stiffness up to approximately 100 N (p 0.3). The strength to failure of compliant plates under dynamic loading was on average 48%-55% lower than rigid plate groups (p < 0.01); however, all plates survived cyclic fatigue loading of 100,000 cycles at 350 N. This work characterizes the improvement in interfragmentary motion and the reduction in strength to failure of compliant plates compared to control rigid plates. Compliant plates may offer potential in comminuted fracture healing due to their ability to deliver symmetric interfragmentary motion into the range known to stimulate callus formation while surviving moderate fatigue loading with no signs of failure.© 2024 The Author(s). Journal of Orthopaedic Research ® published by Wiley Periodicals LLC on behalf of Orthopaedic Research Society.

Author admin