Mechanism of action and future perspectives of ADCs in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumors.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a promising cancer therapy for targeted delivery of drugs to tumor cells. However, resistance to ADCs remains a challenge, necessitating the exploration of combination therapies. A strong biological theory suggests that ADCs interact with cancer cells and immune cells by triggering mechanisms such as immunogenic cell death, dendritic cell activation, and memory T-cell activation, resulting in long-term anti-tumor immunity and ultimately potential synergistic effects with immunotherapy. Based on extensive and reliable preclinical data, several clinical trials are currently combining ADCs with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for the treatment of various cancers, including breast, gastric, and non-small-cell lung cancers, to evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of the combination therapy. Preliminary evidence from early clinical trials has reported more effective efficacy data. This paper reviews the combination of ADCs and immunotherapy, highlights the key mechanisms by which the two act synergistically, and summarizes the available clinical evidence against different ADCs targets. The paper also explores the re-challenges used for combination therapies and optimized design options for ADCs drugs.© 2025. The Author(s).

