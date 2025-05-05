Mechanism of action and future perspectives of ADCs in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumors.

Yahui Lv,Xiaoran Cui,Tao Li,Chang Liu,An Wang,Ting Wang,Xin Zhou,Ruixin Li,Fan Zhang,Yi Hu,Tong Zhang,Zhefeng Liu
Yahui Lv
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Chinese PLA Key Laboratory of Oncology, Key Laboratory for Tumor Targeting Therapy and Antibody Drugs (Ministry of Education, China), Beijing, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Xiaoran Cui
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Senior Department of Oncology, The Fifth Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Tao Li
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Department of Stomatology, The First Medical Center of PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Changchun Veterinary Research Institute, Key Laboratory of Jilin Province for Zoonosis Prevention and Control, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Yujinxiang Street 573, ChangchunJilin, 130122, China.
Chang Liu
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
School of Medicine, Nankai University, TianJin, 30071, China.
An Wang
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Ting Wang
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
School of Medicine, Nankai University, TianJin, 30071, China.
Xin Zhou
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Ruixin Li
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Fan Zhang
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China.
Yi Hu
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China. huyi301zlxb@sina.com.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China. huyi301zlxb@sina.com.
Tong Zhang
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China. kqzhengji301@163.com.
Department of Stomatology, The First Medical Center of PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China. kqzhengji301@163.com.
Zhefeng Liu
Senior Department of Oncology, The First Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China. lzf1220@sina.com.
Medical School of Chinese PLA, Beijing, 100853, China. lzf1220@sina.com.
Senior Department of Oncology, The Third Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, 100853, China. lzf1220@sina.com.
Create Post
Twitter/X PreviewLogout