The following is a summary of “Clinical and Demographic Characteristics, Mechanisms, and Outcomes in Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke and Newly Diagnosed or Known Active Cancer,” published in the June 2023 issue of Neurology by Costamagna, et al.

Patients who receive a new cancer diagnosis are known to have an increased risk of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), but it remained unclear whether these patients represent a distinct subset compared to those with previously known active cancer. For a study, researchers sought to estimate the stroke rate in patients with newly diagnosed cancer (NC) and previously known active cancer (KC) and compare their demographic and clinical characteristics, stroke mechanisms, and long-term outcomes.

Data from the Acute STroke Registry and Analysis of Lausanne registry spanning 2003-2021 were used. Patients with KC were compared to those with NC, excluding those with inactive or no cancer history. The outcomes assessed were the modified Rankin scale (mRS) score at three months, mortality, and recurrent stroke at 12 months. Multivariable regression analyses were conducted to compare outcomes between the two groups while adjusting for relevant prognostic factors.

Among 6,686 patients with AIS, 362 (5.4%) had active cancer (AC), with 102 (1.5%) of them having NC. Gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers were the most common types. Among all patients with AC, 152 (42.5%) AIS cases were classified as cancer-related, with approximately half of these cases attributed to hypercoagulability. In the multivariable analysis, patients with NC had lower levels of pre-stroke disability (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 0.62, 95% CI 0.44-0.86) and fewer previous stroke/transient ischemic attack events (aOR 0.43, 95% CI 0.21-0.88) compared to patients with KC. Three-month mRS scores were similar between the two cancer groups (aOR 1.27, 95% CI 0.65-2.49) and were primarily influenced by the presence of newly diagnosed brain metastases (aOR 7.22, 95% CI 1.49-43.17) and metastatic cancer (aOR 2.19, 95% CI 1.22-3.97). At 12 months, patients with NC had a higher risk of mortality compared to patients with KC (hazard ratio [HR] 2.11, 95% CI 1.38-3.21), while the risk of recurrent stroke was similar between the two groups (adjusted HR 1.27, 95% CI 0.67-2.43).

In the comprehensive registry study spanning almost two decades, 5.4% of patients with AIS had active cancer, and a quarter of these cases were diagnosed during or within 12 months after the index stroke hospitalization. Patients with NC had less disability and prior cerebrovascular disease but had a higher risk of subsequent death within one year compared to patients with KC.

Source: n.neurology.org/content/100/24/e2477