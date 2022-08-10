TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis use may be common in midlife individuals experiencing menopause-related symptoms, according to a study published online Aug. 2 in Menopause.

M. Kathryn Dahlgren, Ph.D., from the McLean Hospital Imaging Center in Belmont, Massachusetts, and colleagues assessed patterns of medical cannabis use in 131 perimenopausal and 127 postmenopausal individuals. Participants were recruited through online postings on social media platforms and via Rally, the Mass General Brigham online recruitment platform.

The researchers found that most participants reported current cannabis use (86.1 percent) and endorsed using medical cannabis for menopause-related symptoms (78.7 percent), including sleep disturbance (67.4 percent) and mood/anxiety (46.1 percent). Smoking (84.3 percent) and edibles (78.3 percent) were the most common modes of use. Perimenopausal participants reported increased use of medical cannabis to treat menopause-related mood/anxiety symptoms compared with postmenopausal participants.

“Given the lack of clinical trial data on the efficacy and safety of medical cannabis for management of menopause symptoms, more research is needed before this treatment can be recommended in clinical practice,” Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director of the North American Menopause Society, said in a statement. “Health care professionals should query their patients about the use of medical cannabis for menopause symptoms and provide evidence-based recommendations for symptom management.”

