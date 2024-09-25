SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Medical Fiction: Jiff & the Biotic Bear

Sep 25, 2024

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • 60+ three-time immigrant whose life in Africa, Australia, and America; work with industrial and medical quality & safety; and obsession with mortality data and accidents results in morbid short stories. Humphrey Archer story collections are available through his Amazon store.

     

    If you enjoy these stories, Humphrey Archer asks that you please consider making a small donation to the Blue Faery Liver Cancer Association to help prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma, through research, education, and advocacy.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement