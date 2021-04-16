Lynne Peterson is the Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine.

Here is the medical news to watch for April 19-25, 2021.

Addiction: The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) conference will take place virtually April 22-24. Topics will include access to naloxone, racism in addiction medicine, sexual compulsivity, medically-assisted therapy for the homeless, and much more.

Cardiology

The European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) Congress (formerly EUROPACE) will take place virtually April 23-25. The theme this year is “making connections to overcome arrhythmia,” not only between different subspecialities, but also between the young and old electrophysiology colleagues. Other sessions include digital topics, patient-related issues, and internet gaming disorders.

The last day of the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) virtual meeting will take place on Saturday, April 24. Sessions will include disparities in interventional cardiology, new stent technology, and complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs).

Compliance: If you are interested in healthcare compliance issues, you won’t want to miss the virtual Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) Compliance Institute, which is taking place April 19-22. Topics include: auditing, behavioral health, compliance law, physician compliance, investigations, telehealth, and much more.

Dermatology: The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) VMX meeting April 23-25 will be virtual this year, with more than 75 sessions streamed. Among the topics: JAK inhibitors in dermatology, controversies in melanoma diagnosis, rashes, what’s new in photoprotection—and live demonstrations of cosmetic procedures.

Hepatology: The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) are jointly holding a three-day virtual conference April 20-22 on drug-induced liver injury (DILI). The goal is to provide a forum for open discussion on ways to predict, measure, evaluate, and act upon liver injury and dysfunction caused by drugs in clinical trials or in postmarket use of the drug.

Nephrology: The Renal Research Institute’s International Conference on Dialysis Advances in Kidney Disease will take place virtually April 20-23. Sessions include: anemia, global trends in peritoneal dialysis, Covid-19 vaccinations in kidney patients, an update on vascular access, barriers to transplantation, and much more.

Neurology: The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) virtual meeting is continuing through April 22. There will be updates on therapy of multiple sclerosis, movement disorders, non-epileptic seizures, headache, Alzheimer’s disease, new therapeutic options for central nervous system (CNS) infections, and more.

Obesity: The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) virtual meeting will take place April 21-25. While there are numerous complications associated with obesity, those complications can be addressed effectively when you Treat Obesity First—which is the theme of this year’s meeting. There will be sessions on practical and evidence-based guidelines for pharmacological management of obesity, how to develop treatment plans, treating patients with food insecurity, and more.

Pain: The American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) will meet virtually April 23-25. It’s an opportunity to discover the more recent advances in research, clinical best practices, patient management, and the diagnosis and treatment of patients in pain, with consideration for the multiple types of pain. Of course, how to decrease the rate of opioid and pain analgesic-related adverse events will also be discussed.

Regulatory: The FDA, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is holding a virtual public workshop on April 23 on antimicrobial drugs to treat gonorrhea.

