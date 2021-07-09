Lynne Peterson is the Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine.

Here is the medical news to watch for July 12-18, 2021.

Cardiology: The FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee will meet virtually on July 15 to review the new drug application (NDA) for an oral hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor FibroGen and AstraZeneca’s roxadustat—to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis.

Gastroenterology: The FDA’s Gastroenterology and Urology Devices Advisory Committee will meet virtually on July 14 to review the premarket approval application (PMA) for TransMedics’ Organ Care System (OCS) Liver System, a portable, extracorporeal, normothermic liver perfusion and monitoring system for the resuscitation, preservation, and assessment of liver allografts intended for transplant.

Hematology: The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress will take place virtually July 17-21. Among the data to be presented will be:

The final analysis of the Phase IIIb STASEY trial of Roche’s Hemlibra (emicizumab) in patients with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

Updated four-year data from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of an AAV-based gene therapy, Roche/Spark Therapeutics’ SPK-8011, in hemophilia.

Data on Octapharma’s Nuwiq (simoctocog alfa), wilate (plasma-derived VWF/FVIII concentrate), octanate (VWF concentrate), and octanine F (Factor IX concentrate) in hemophilia.

Infectious disease

The last day of the virtual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) is July 12.

The IAS Conference on HIV Science will take place virtually July 18-21 but with a local hub in Berlin, Germany. The topics are mostly but not exclusively HIV. There will also be talks on emerging sexually transmitted infections, cryptococcal meningitis, and more.

The FDA is expected to make a decision by July 12 on a selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA), Bayer’s finerenone (BAY-94-8862), to treat Type 2 diabetics with chronic kidney disease.

Neurology: The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) is holding a virtual public meeting on July 15 to discuss the “mismatch” between the announced $56,000/year price for Biogen and Eisai’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease and ICER’s estimate of the cost-effectiveness range ($3,000-$8,400/year). Coverage options for Medicare and private payors will also be discussed.

Oncology: The July 13-15 virtual Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Drug Development Summit, an industry-led forum on drug development, is designed to bring research teams together to address critical challenges surrounding therapeutic potency, tumor resistance, and relapse. Hear from researchers from AstraZeneca, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck MSD, Merus, Takeda, and more.

Regulatory: The FDA is hosting a two-day virtual public workshop July 12-13 on the boxed warning on benzodiazepine drug products about the safe use and the risks related to non-medical use, addiction, physical dependence, and withdrawal reactions.

Vaccines: The FDA is expected to make a decision by July 18 on Merck MSD and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ V114, a 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for adults.

