An FDA decision expected for apomorphine, and a few of the virtual meetings scheduled

Here is the medical news to watch for May 18-24, 2020. Be careful and be safe. Don’t take chances.

Neurology: The FDA is expected to make a decision by May 21 on a sublingual apomorphine film (Aquestive Therapeutics and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ APL-130277) for Parkinson’s disease patients with motor fluctuations.

Oncology: The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting isn’t until May 29-June 1, but the abstracts are out, and so there will be a lot of news being generated ahead of the meeting. A virtual meeting sounds like it would be easier to monitor, but the experience with the few meetings that have been virtual in the last six weeks suggests otherwise. Plan carefully and expect glitches and schedule changes.

There are a few medical conferences taking place this week:

May 23-24: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer virtual meeting. Abstracts that were originally accepted for presentation at the meeting (which was supposed to be in Berlin, Germany earlier this month) will be in the virtual program and will be published as a supplement to Annals of Oncology. Among the data expected at the meeting are updated results from the AWARE-1 trial of an intravenous oncolytic reovirus (Oncolytics Biotech’s Reolysin, pelareorep) + a PD-L1 inhibitor (Roche’s Tecentriq, atezolizumab).

May 23-26: European Academy of Neurology (EAN) virtual meeting. Expect neurological symptoms/manifestations of Covid-19 to be a hot topic. The theme for the meeting is “Time for Action: Predict, Prevent, Repair,” with sessions focusing on showing the novel therapeutic interventions designed to predict, protect, and repair neurodegenerative diseases.

Lynne Peterson, Contributing Writer, Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine

Cat ID: 122

Topic ID: 78,122,122,697,37,192,725