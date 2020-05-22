An FDA Covid-19 Town Hall, ASCO’s virtual meeting, upcoming drug approvals, and more

Here is the medical news to watch for May 25-31, 2020. Be careful and be safe. Don’t take chances.

Covid-19: A second FDA virtual Town Hall on May 27 will discuss diagnostic tests for Covid-19 with clinical laboratories and commercial manufacturers.

Dermatology: The FDA is expected to make a decision by May 26 on expanded approval for use of dupilumab (Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Dupixent), an anti-IL-4 /13, for children age 6-11 with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Neurology

The European Academy of Neurology (EAN) virtual meeting is continuing through May 26.

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) virtual meeting will take place May 26-June 4. Educational sessions will be available May 26-29, a patient session on May 30, and posters and product theaters on June 1-4.

Obstetrics and gynecology: The FDA is expected to make a decision by May 25 on a vaginal contraceptive gel [Evofem Biosciences’ Amphora (L-lactic acid + citric acid + potassium bitartrate)]. The FDA rejected this therapy in 2016, issuing a complete response letter (CRL) which requested additional data. The resubmission is based on a new Phase III trial which showed an 86% efficacy rate with typical use and a pregnancy rate of 1.3% over 7 cycles (a 98.7% efficacy rate).

Oncology: The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting is taking place May 29-31. See our ASCO preview for details on the many, many studies being presented.

Psychiatry: The virtual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) — formerly NCDEU — will take place May 29-30, 2020. ASCP also is offering an online continuing education course May 26-29. Watch for:

Phase II data on a treatment for acute psychosis in schizophrenics (Karuna Therapeutics’ KarXT), an oral co-formulation of xanomeline (a muscarinic receptor agonist) and trospium (a muscarinic receptor antagonist).

The implications of difficult-to-treat depression for research and practice.

Public-private partnerships for schizophrenia drug development.

Clinical updates in psychopharmacology.

Anger and irritability as a guide to novel therapeutics for depression.

The impact of stimulants on function outcomes in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Lynne Peterson, Contributing Writer, Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine

