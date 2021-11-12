Lynne Peterson is the Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine.

Here is the medical news to watch for Nov. 15-21, 2021. Things have slowed down a bit, so there should be time to prepare for Thanksgiving.

Cardiology: The American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual meeting will wind up on Nov. 15.

Gynecology: The hybrid American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) Global Congress on MIGS (minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery) is continuing through Nov. 17 in Austin TX and virtually.

Hepatology: The virtual American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD): The Liver Meeting will wind up Nov. 15.

Neurology: The hybrid 2021 Scottsdale Headache Symposium will take place in, of course, Scottsdale AZ and virtually Nov. 18-21. This is the meeting for everything related to headache – from diagnosis to management and treatment.

Oncology: The hybrid Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) meeting in Boston (limited virtual component) will take place Nov. 18-21. Among the data to watch:

Phase I results of Candel Therapeutics’ aglatimagene besadenovec (CAN-2409), in combination with nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo), to treat glioma.

Phase II results for Chimerix’s ONC-201, a DRD2 antagonist, in H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

Phase I data on Plus Therapeutics’ Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), a targeted radiotherapeutic, in glioblastoma.

: The hybrid American Academy of Ophthalmology ( AAO ) meeting in New Orleans and virtually will wind up Nov. 15.

Pediatrics: The FDA is expected to make a decision by Nov. 20 on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Voxzogo (vosoritide), an injectable modified C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), to treat achondroplasia.

Rare diseases: The World Orphan Drug Congress Europe will take place in person in Barcelona, Spain (no virtual component) Nov. 15-18. Topics include pricing and reimbursement, gene therapy, regulatory issues, the impact of precision medicine, and much more.

Regulatory

Drug development: The FDA is holding a virtual public workshop on Nov. 19 on the development and application of disease progression models.

Oncology: The FDA is holding a virtual public workshop on Nov. 18-19 on clinical trial design for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Ophthalmology: The FDA is hosting a webcast on Nov. 18 on how the FDA’s adaptive optics regulatory science research is designed to aid clinical translation via biomarker and clinical endpoint development.

Regenerative medicine: The FDA is holding a one-hour webinar on Nov. 16 to bring together patients, caregivers, advocates, and other stakeholders to discuss how the FDA is working to advance regenerative medicine.

Tropical medicine: The virtual American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) will take place Nov. 17-21. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, PhD, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, are among the speakers. Topics include malaria prevention, new vaccine innovations, elimination efforts for leprosy and river blindness, and much more.

