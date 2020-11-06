Virtual meetings continue: ACAAI, AHA, AAOS and more

Lynne Peterson is the Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine.

Here is the medical news to watch for Nov. 9-15, 2020.

Asthma/Allergy: The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) will meet virtually Nov. 13-15. Among the key topics this year are the diagnosis and treatment of cough, the utilization and cost-effectiveness of biologics for various allergic conditions, payment systems, diagnostics and testing, implementing clinical guidelines, vaping and e-cigarettes, peanut immunotherapy options, management of nasal polyps, and more.

Cardiology: The American Heart Association (AHA) meeting will take place virtually Nov. 13-17. Among the keynote topics will be Covid-19, blood pressure and the brain, the science of racism and cardiovascular health, and accelerating breakthroughs and improving cardiovascular health. Among the many hot topics are: a paradigm shift in the management of atrial fibrillation, CT versus stress testing, and much, much more. Watch for the results of the phase III GALACTIC-HF trial of Amgen, Cytokinetics, and Servier’s omecamtiv mecarbil (CK-1827452), a cardiac myosin activator, in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

Dermatology: The virtual Dermatology Drug Development Summit will take place Nov. 10-12. Among the topics to be discussed: regulatory issues, clinical development and research, patient-centricity, reimbursement, translational research, rare skin diseases, and topical drug development.

Hepatology: The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) virtual meeting (dubbed TLMdX this year) will take place Nov. 13-16. The key topics this year will be non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), hepatitis B, hepatocellular carcinoma, liver transplant, and more. Among a raft of other data, look for:

Phase Ib data on Metacrine’s MET-409, an oral farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in NASH.

52-week data from the open-label Phase III MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 trial of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ resmetirom (MGL-3196), a selective THR-β agonist, in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Phase II results of Can-Fite BioPharma’s namodenoson (CF-102) in NASH.

Phase III PEDFIC-1 trial of Albireo Pharma’s odevixibat, a non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Oncology: The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference will take place virtually Nov. 9-14. As usual, there will be a long list of new data, largely early-stage data, presented.

Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) virtual meeting will take place Nov. 13-15. Among the data to be presented are:

Phase II results of Aldeyra Therapeutics’ reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis.

Phase I/II 12-month data from MeiraGTx on AAV-RPGR, a gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa.

Updated phase I/IIa data on Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ OpRegen for dry age-related macular degeneration.

The FDA’s Ophthalmic Devices Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Nov. 9 to review Refocus Group’s VisAbility Micro Insert for presbyopia.

Opioids: The FDA is expected to make a decision by Nov. 15 on a new formulation of naloxone – Adamis Pharmaceuticals and US WorldMeds’ ZIMHI (APC-6000, naloxone injection) – for treating opioid overdoses. The FDA rejected this drug in Nov. 2019, issuing a complete response letter that mostly cited issues with chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) that Adamis believes are now resolved.

Orthopedics: The FDA is hosting a virtual public workshop on Nov. 13 on orthopedic device-related infections. The goal is to improve public understanding of infections related to orthopedic devices and appropriate mitigation measures but also to explore potential strategies to reduce these infections.

Psychiatry

The virtual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit will take place Nov. 10-12, with an emphasis on depressive disorders, schizophrenia, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The FDA is expected to make a decision by November 15 on Alkermes’ ALKS-3831 (olanzapine + samidorphan) for bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia. Last month, an FDA advisory committee recommended approval, voting 16-1 that the drug meaningfully mitigates olanzapine-associated weight gain and 13-3 that the safety is adequately characterized.

Rare diseases: The FDA is expected to make a decision by Nov. 13 on a complement C1 inhibitor for treating cold agglutinin disease (Sanofi’s sutimlimab).

Regulatory

The FDA is holding its second virtual Digital Health Center of Excellence Listening Session on Nov. 12.

An FDA webcast on Nov. 12 will consider how well facial coverings flatten the curve during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FDA is hosting a webinar on Nov. 13 on promoting safe and effective prescription drug use in geriatric patients.

Rheumatology: The virtual American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence meeting will finish up on Nov. 9. On the last day, there will be:

Phase IIb data on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ NAV3-31 (Tc99m tilmanocept), a radiopharmaceutical agent for rheumatoid arthritis.

The detailed results of a phase II trial of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ mavrilimumab, an anti-GM-CSF receptor antibody, in giant cell arteritis.

