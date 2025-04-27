Medication Therapy Management Improves Blood Pressure and Obesity Outcomes

Photo Credit: Dannko

The following is a summary of “Evaluating the Impact of the Medication Therapy Management Program on Patients’ Blood Pressure and Obesity: A Pre-Post Study,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Zare et al.

Hypertension and obesity remain critical public health issues in the U.S. and Maryland.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of medication therapy management (MTM) on hypertension and obesity control in Southern Maryland.

They enrolled 171 patients with high blood pressure in an MTM program for 12 months, receiving at least 1 pharmacist consultation between September 2021 and September 2023. A pre-post prospective study design was used to assess the impact of MTM on blood pressure management, with systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) as primary outcomes, and weight and BMI as secondary outcomes. Descriptive analysis and fixed effect regression models were used to examine the association between outcome variables and program enrollment time.

The results showed that MTM reduced uncontrolled hypertension by 17.5 percentage points, weight by 3.6 lbs (10.2), and BMI by 0.6 kg/m2 (2.1). The regression model indicated that MTM reduced uncontrolled hypertension (−1.81, CI: [−3.11, −0.51]) and obesity (BMI > 30, −1.85, CI: [−3.12, −0.57]) after 12 months. SBP decreased by −10.37 mmHg (CI: [−19.62, 1.2]).

Investigators suggested that policymakers prioritize promoting MTM services for blood pressure control. Combining a community health worker (CHW) model with community-based pharmacists could further improve health outcomes for patients with hypertension.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319251332721