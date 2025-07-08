Medication With Behavioral Telehealth Boosts Outcomes Beyond Weight Loss

Photo Credit: iStock.com/David Petrus Ibars

An abstract presented at the ADA 85th Scientific Sessions showed that obesity telemedicine plus GLP-1 therapy yielded improvements in multiple outcomes.

Combining glucagon-like peptide 1 agonist (GLP-1) therapy with a virtual behavioral intervention significantly enhances outcomes beyond weight loss, according to a study presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions.

Leslie Heinberg, PhD, MA, of Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues, explained that GLP-1s “…are frequently prescribed via telemedicine programs; however, few include behavioral intervention components, and there is limited knowledge about their impact beyond weight loss.”

The research team evaluated the impact of a telehealth GLP-1 program involving tailored virtual behavioral intervention on multiple outcomes, including quality of life, weight bias, and eating behaviors and cognitions.

Study Design & Participant Demographics

The team enrolled 166 participants (average age, 44.5 years; 92% female; 81% White; mean weight, 202.5 kg; mean BMI, 37.2 kg/m²) in a program offered through the WeightWatchers Clinic. The program combined obesity telemedicine with weekly GLP-1-specific behavioral virtual interventions.

Participants were assessed at baseline, 3 months, and 6 months using the Impact of Weight on Quality of Life-Lite (IWQOL), Weight Bias Internalization Scale-2F (WBIS), and the Eating Disorder Examination Questionnaire (EDE-Q). Statistical analyses, including Wilcoxon rank-sum tests, were conducted to evaluate changes in these outcomes, with False Discovery Rate adjustment for P-values.

Significant Improvements in Key Measures

The results showed significant improvements across all key outcome measures. The mean IWQOL total score, which assesses quality of life in relation to weight, increased from 54.7 at baseline to 67.12 at 3 months and 75.1 at 6 months (P<.0001). Similarly, the WBIS, which measures internalized weight bias, decreased from 62.7 at baseline to 58.4 at 3 months and 55.2 at 6 months (P<.001). The EDE-Q Global Score, which evaluates eating behaviors, declined from a mean of 1.9 at baseline to 1.6 at 3 months and 1.3 at 6 months (P<.0001). These improvements were mirrored across various subscales of each measure.

A Promising Telehealth Model for Obesity Management

“A virtual intervention that combines obesity telemedicine and a GLP-1 specific behavioral program elicited significant improvements in quality of life and eating behaviors/cognitions,” the authors concluded. “Telehealth options for obesity care may improve outcomes outside of weight loss.”