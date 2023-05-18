The following is a summary of “Pharmaceutical treatment of osteoarthritis,” published in the April 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Richard et al.

To assess the present status of pharmaceutical therapy suggestions for the control of osteoarthritis. A narrative review has been formulated to delineate treatment guidelines, mechanism of action, pharmacokinetics, and toxicity for nine categories of pharmaceuticals. Administration of oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is recommended. Topical NSAIDs may also be considered. COX-2 inhibitors may be prescribed as an alternative. Duloxetine may be administered as part of the treatment plan. Intra-articular corticosteroids may be considered as an option. Intra-articular hyaluronic acid may also be considered as part of the treatment plan. Acetaminophen (paracetamol) may be prescribed as an analgesic. Tramadol may be administered as part of the treatment plan. Capsaicin may be considered an option.

Typically, oral and topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors, are highly advised as initial osteoarthritis therapies because they can enhance pain and function. However, they are linked with elevated hazards in patients with specific comorbidities, such as heightened cardiovascular risks. Intra-articular corticosteroid injections are typically advised for the management of osteoarthritis and are associated with minimal adverse effects. Alternative treatments, including capsaicin, tramadol, and acetaminophen, have been subject to debate, with varying recommendations provided by updated guidelines.

The pharmacological management of osteoarthritis is a dynamic and continuously developing area of expertise. Emerging treatments show promise, and medications previously considered conventional, such as acetaminophen, are gradually losing acceptance due to concerns regarding their efficacy and safety. Medical practitioners must take into account the most recent evidence and guidelines to arrive at an informed decision with their patients regarding the best course of action to enhance treatment plans for individuals suffering from knee, hip, polyarticular, or hand osteoarthritis.

Source:https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1063458422009281