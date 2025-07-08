Men & Women With Hidradenitis Suppurativa Perceive Physician Interactions Differently

Photo Credit: Lea Rae

Male patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) perceive better physician communication with regard to demonstrating respect, listening, and offering explanations, according to a study published in The Journal of Dermatology.

The researchers conducted a population-based cross-sectional study using data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey from 2002 to 2015 and 2018. They compared perceived quality of physician communication among 91,619 patients with HS aged 21 to 85 years (27.18% male and 72.52% female).

Female patients perceived that clinicians were significantly worse at demonstrating respect, listening, and explaining concepts compared with male patients on multivariable linear regression adjusting for age, race, ethnicity, income, insurance, education, and medical comorbidities. In terms of perceptions of time spent with clinicians, the researchers found no significant difference between female and male patients. Both male and female patients perceived that female physicians better spent time with them than male physicians (3.71 vs 3.32).

“Because HS is a condition that primarily impacts female patients, physicians may need to be especially considerate of how they are communicating with female patients with the disease,” the authors wrote.