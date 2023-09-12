Mental Health and HRQoL in DHRs and Drug-Induced Anaphylaxis

The following is a summary of “Health-Related Quality of Life and Mental Health in Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions and Drug-Induced Anaphylaxis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Martini et al.

Drug hypersensitivity reactions (DHRs) are adverse drug reactions (ADRs) with a disproportionately negative effect on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and mental health. Although the importance of HRQoL as a patient-reported outcome has been acknowledged in recent years, little is known about the relationship between HRQoL and mental health in patients with ADRs. This study aims to evaluate the prevalence, severity, and risk factors of HRQoL and mental health in DHRs, with a focus on drug-induced anaphylaxis.

Researchers searched the MEDLINE, Scopus, and American Psychological Association PsycArticles databases through December 31, 2022, to identify all studies that included participants with at least one episode of DHR and mental health and quality of life assessments. Results were reported as qualitative and quantitative analyses, with meta-analyses conducted after bias and heterogeneity risk assessments. Included were a total of 45 observational studies. Compared to healthy subjects, a high prevalence of depression (up to 51.4%; odd ratio = 2.94; 95% CI, 1.42-6.10) and anxiety (up to 48.0%; odd ratio = 3.92; 95% CI, 1.42-8.05) was observed.

The HRQoL was substantially impacted, particularly in the case of drug-induced anaphylaxis (mean score of +5.88; 95% CI: 0.77-10.98). Despite the lack and heterogeneity of studies on this topic, the review demonstrates that HRQoL and mental health are significantly impaired following ADRs. The efficacy of therapeutic strategies, which should include psychological support, could be enhanced by a more accurate HRQoL assessment and characterizing patients’ mental status.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823002969