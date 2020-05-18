BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the coronavirus pandemic would be overcome more quickly if the world works together to tackle it, adding that it was necessary to look at whether the World Health Organization’s processes could be improved.

“The World Health Organization is the legitimate, global institution where all the threads come together. Because that is the case we have to keep looking at how we can further improve its functioning,” Merkel said in a video message at a WHO meeting, adding that this included ensuring it has sustainable financing.

Stressing that no country could tackle the coronavirus alone, she also said: “I am convinced we will overcome the pandemic. The more we work together internationally, the quicker we will achieve this.”

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt)