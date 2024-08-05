SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Mesenchymal stromal cell-derived exosomes protect against abdominal aortic aneurysm formation through CD74 modulation of macrophage polarization in mice.

Aug 05, 2024

Experts: Jiamin Xu,Jiling Zhao,Haiting Chen,Xi Tan,Wenfeng Zhang,Zhongnan Xia,Dejiang Yao,Yuhua Lei,Biao Xu,Zhonghai Wei,Jiaxin Hu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jiamin Xu

    Department of Cardiology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, The Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School, Nanjing, China.

    Jiling Zhao

    Cardiovascular Disease Center, The Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi Clinical College of Wuhan University, No. 158 Wuyang Avenue, Enshi, Hubei, China.

    Haiting Chen

    Department of Cardiology, The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University, Anhui, China.

    Xi Tan

    Department of Cardiology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Clinical College of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, China.

    Wenfeng Zhang

    Department of Cardiology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, The Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School, Nanjing, China.

    Zhongnan Xia

    Cardiovascular Disease Center, The Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi Clinical College of Wuhan University, No. 158 Wuyang Avenue, Enshi, Hubei, China.

    Dejiang Yao

    Surgical Division III, The Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi Clinical College of Wuhan University, Enshi, Hubei, China.

    Yuhua Lei

    Cardiovascular Disease Center, The Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi Clinical College of Wuhan University, No. 158 Wuyang Avenue, Enshi, Hubei, China. lyh-xnk@outlook.com.

    Biao Xu

    Department of Cardiology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, The Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School, Nanjing, China. Xubiao-nju@outlook.com.

    Zhonghai Wei

    Department of Cardiology, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, The Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School, Nanjing, China. weizhonghai@njglyy.com.

    Jiaxin Hu

    Cardiovascular Disease Center, The Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi Clinical College of Wuhan University, No. 158 Wuyang Avenue, Enshi, Hubei, China. hjxlmy@outlook.com.

    Hubei Selenium and Human Health Institute, the Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Enshi, 445000, China. hjxlmy@outlook.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement