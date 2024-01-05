Meta-Analysis of LICBT Efficacy in Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The following is a summary of “A meta-analysis on the efficacy of low-intensity cognitive behavioral therapy for generalized anxiety disorder,” published in the January 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Powell et al.

Despite low-intensity cognitive behavioral therapy (LICBT) recommendation for mild-moderate generalized anxiety disorder, diverse interventions and a lack of efficacy data call for a systematic review.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to synthesize the efficacy of three NICE-recommended LICBT approaches (self-help, guided self-help, and psychoeducational groups) for generalized anxiety disorder.

They conducted a systematic literature review of RCTs investigating LICBT for the previous 23 years for generalized anxiety disorder (2000 to 2023). Efficacy data for anxiety, depression, and worry outcomes were meta-analyzed separately and following the PRISMA guidelines.

The results showed 1205 papers, and the systematic review identified 12 RCTs. The three meta-analyses included 12 (anxiety), 11 (depression), and 9 (worry) effect sizes, with total sample sizes of 1,201 (anxiety), 1,164 (depression), and 908 (worry). Adjusted effect sizes for anxiety (g = -0.63), depression (g =-0.48), and worry (g =-0.64) reduction were all in the medium range, favoring LICBT over control conditions noted. Significant heterogeneity in anxiety and worry, and no identified meta-regression moderators.

Investigators concluded that LICBT shows promise for treating generalized anxiety, paving the way for future research on optimizing its subtypes and components.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-05306-6