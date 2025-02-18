Metabolic Indicators of Vitamin B6 in Psoriasis Risk

Photo Credit: LumenSt

The following is a summary of “Vitamin B 6 catabolism and psoriasis risk: A cross-sectional study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Clinical and Experimental Dermatology by Bai et al.

Psoriasis, a common autoimmune inflammatory disease, highlights the unexplored relationship between vitamin B 6 , a crucial component of the body’s inflammatory response, and its metabolites pyridoxal 5′-phosphate (PLP) and 4-pyridoxic acid (4-PA), specifically the vitamin B 6 turnover rate (4-PA/PLP).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the association of PLP, 4-pyridoxic acid (4-PA), and vitamin B 6 catabolism with psoriasis risk.

They analyzed data from 7,540 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Vitamin B 6 catabolism was measured using the serum 4-PA to PLP ratio (4-PA/PLP). Psoriasis was the primary outcome, assessed through weighted univariate and multivariate logistic regression to calculate odds ratios (OR) and 95% CI. Subgroup analyses were conducted based on age, gender, body mass index (BMI), hypertension, dyslipidemia, and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The results showed that 208 participants had psoriasis. After adjusting for confounders, elevated 4-PA levels in the cutoff above group were linked to a higher psoriasis risk (OR = 1.51, 95% CI: 1.03-2.20). Increased 4-PA to PLP ratio was also associated with psoriasis (OR = 1.82, 95% CI: 1.02-3.26), while PLP levels showed no significant relationship. The association between 4-PA/PLP and psoriasis remained significant in individuals with BMI ≥25 kg/m2, hypertension, and those without dyslipidemia.

Investigators concluded that 4-PA and 4-PA/PLP levels were significantly associated with the presence of psoriasis, though further extensive prospective studies were needed to establish causality.

Source: academic.oup.com/ced/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ced/llaf065/8010715