Metabolic syndrome (MetS)—a clustering of abdominal obesity and other metabolic diseases such as type 2
diabetes or hypertension—is a risk factor for osteoarthritis (OA), explains Núria Jansen, MD. “Important
contributions to this increased risk are mechanical factors related to body weight that increase the load
across the knee,” she says. “However, an understanding of how metabolic factors contribute to OA
progression is still lacking. Specifically, the role of MetS in relation to progression of knee OA
remains unclear.”
For a study published in Osteoarthritis & Cartilage, Dr. Jansen and colleagues investigated whether MetS
and its components are linked with progression of knee OA MRI features and assessed the interaction of
MetS with menopause and progression of MRI features.
“After age 50, the rate of OA in women increases faster than that of men, indicating the role of
menopause,” Dr. Jansen notes.” From previous studies, we know that menopause is associated with a 60%
increased risk for MetS. It is important to understand how hormonal and inflammatory changes during
menopause affect metabolic changes that might impact OA progression. Therefore, we set out to determine
the role of MetS on knee OA progression and to evaluate the interaction of MetS with menopausal
transition and OA progression in women in the general population.”
MetS Is a Key Risk Factor for Women With OA
The study team used data from a large cohort of women (N=682) who took part in a knee MRI sub-study with
a 5-year follow-up. Multiple measurements were conducted, including acquisition of MRI images of both
knees, collection of fasting blood samples, and assessment of body weight. The MRI scans were scored for
multiple features that are related to OA, such as cartilage defects, osteophytes, bone marrow lesions,
and synovitis. Multiple associations between MetS and the progression of these knee MRI features were
analyzed.
“We observed that MetS is an important risk factor for OA in women,” Dr. Jansen says. “Additionally, we
found that women with severe MetS are at risk for more structural knee OA progression.”
A key finding is that abdominal obesity, measured by waist circumference, was most often
associated with the progression of knee OA MRI features, according to the study team (Table). “The
results suggest an important role of abdominal obesity in OA progression,” Dr. Jansen points out.
“Therefore, future intervention studies should focus primarily on reducing abdominal obesity.”
More Targeted Treatment for Women Should Be Considered
Since hormonal and inflammatory changes occur during menopause, Dr. Jansen and colleagues emphasize that
researchers should consider more targeted treatment for women. However, they agree that this requires a
better understanding of the female-specific pathways that are involved in OA disease.
No interaction between menopausal transition with MetS and knee OA MRI features was found, Dr. Jansen
notes. “However, our results are likely to be influenced by the high number
of women in the study who were postmenopausal. Therefore, future studies should investigate how hormonal
changes during menopause result in metabolic changes that affect OA progression to help develop
sex-specific OA treatments.”