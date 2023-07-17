Metabolism-related gene vaccines and immune infiltration in ovarian cancer: A novel risk score model of machine learning.

The present study aims to develop a metabolic gene signature to evaluate the survival rate of ovarian cancer (OC) patients and analyze the potential mechanisms of metabolic genes in OC because the difficulty in early detection of OC often leads to poor treatment outcomes.

A non-negative matrix factorization algorithm was applied to determine molecular subtypes according to metabolism genes. To build a risk prognosis model, least absolute shrinkage and selection operator multivariate Cox analysis was carried out with weighted correlation network analysis (WCGNA). Glycolytic flux and mitochondrial function were evaluated by conducting seahorse analysis.

On the basis of metabolism-related genes, the two subtypes of OC samples present in The Cancer Genome Atlas database were distinguished. An analysis of WGCNA identified 1056 genes. Lastly, a 10-gene signature (CMAS, ADH1B, PLA2G2D, BHMT, CACNA1C, AADAC, ALOX12, CYP2R1, SCN1B and ME1) was constructed that demonstrated promising performance in predicting outcome in patients with OC. The RiskScore of the gene signature was linked to microenvironment cell infiltration and immune checkpoint. Higher RiskScores were associated with poorer results for OC patients. Seahorse analysis shows the influence of CMAS in cell energy metabolism.

In the present study, a novel marker for evaluating the survival of OC patients was developed through the creation of a gene signature incorporating metabolism-related genes. Our knowledge of immunotherapy and microenvironment cell infiltration may be enriched by evaluating metabolism-related gene modification patterns.

