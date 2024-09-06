SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Metabolites Linked to Increased Diabetic Retinopathy Risk in T2D

Sep 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Fernandes Silva L, et al. Metabolites as Risk Factors for Diabetic Retinopathy in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes: A 12-Year Follow-up Study. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2023 Dec 21;109(1):100-106. doi: 10.1210/clinem/dgad452

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Lilian Fernandes Silva, PhD

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Postdoctoral Researcher
    Institute of Clinical Medicine
    University of Eastern Finland
    Kuopio, Finland

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST