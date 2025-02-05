Methamphetamine-Related Mortality Surges

Photo Credit: Wing-wing

From 1999 to 2021, methamphetamine-related mortality surged dramatically, with a significant rise in heroin and synthetic opioid co-involvement, according to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. PhD candidate Tonazzina H. Sauda and colleagues examined sex-specific trends in methamphetamine-related mortality and the extent to which these deaths may be driven by heroin and fentanyl co-involvement. The analysis included data from the CDC WONDER Multiple Causes of Death database (1999-2021). The researchers found that over time, the methamphetamine-related mortality rate increased 58.8-fold among men (0.33 per 100,000 to 19.74 per 100,000) and 65.3-fold among women (0.12 per 100,000 to 7.96 per 100,000). The greatest increases occurred from 2019 to 2021. The proportion of deaths that co-involved heroin and/or synthetic opioids increased from 1999 to 2021 among both sexes (male: 13.1% to 61.5%; female: 7.7% to 63.1%).