MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 49,219 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with the country’s death toll rising to 5,177, health authorities said.

Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.

(Reporting by Julia Love and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)