MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.

That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.

Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)