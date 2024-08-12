MFGE8 promotes adult hippocampal neurogenesis in rats following experimental subarachnoid hemorrhage via modifying the integrin β3/Akt signaling pathway.

Subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is one of the most severe type of cerebral strokes, which can cause multiple cellular changes in the brain leading to neuronal injury and neurological deficits. Specifically, SAH can impair adult neurogenesis in the hippocampal dentate gyrus, thus may affecting poststroke neurological and cognitive recovery. Here, we identified a non-canonical role of milk fat globule epidermal growth factor 8 (MFGE8) in rat brain after experimental SAH, involving a stimulation on adult hippocampal neurogenesis(AHN). Experimental SAH was induced in Sprague-Dawley rats via endovascular perforation, with the in vivo effect of MFGE8 evaluated via the application of recombinant human MFGE8 (rhMFGE8) along with pharmacological interventions, as determined by hemorrhagic grading, neurobehavioral test, and histological and biochemical analyses of neurogenesis related markers. Results: Levels of the endogenous hippocampal MFGE8 protein, integrin-β3 and protein kinase B (p-Akt) were elevated in the SAH relative to control groups, while that of hippocalcin (HPCA) and cyclin D1 showed the opposite change. Intraventricular rhMGFE8 infusion reversed the decrease in doublecortin (DCX) immature neurons in the DG after SAH, along with improved the short/long term neurobehavioral scores. rhMGFE8 treatment elevated the levels of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K), p-Akt, mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), CyclinD1, HPCA and DCX in hippocampal lysates, but not that of integrin β3 and Akt, at 24 hr after SAH. Treatment of integrin β3 siRNA, the PI3K selective inhibitor ly294002 or Akt selective inhibitor MK2206 abolished the effects of rhMGFE8 after SAH. In conclusion, MFGE8 is upregulated in the hippocampus in adult rats with reduced granule cell genesis. rhMFGE8 administration can rescue this impaired adult neurogenesis and improve neurobehavioral recovery. Mechanistically, the effect of MFGE8 on hippocampal adult neurogenesis is mediated by the activation of integrin β3/Akt pathway. These findings suggest that exogenous MFGE8 may be of potential therapeutic value in SAH management. Graphical abstract and proposed pathway of rhMFGE8 administration attenuate hippocampal injury by improving neurogenesis in SAH models. SAH caused hippocampal injury and neurogenesis interruption. Administered exogenous MFGE8, recombinant human MFGE8(rhMFGE8), could ameliorate hippocampal injury and improve neurological functions after SAH. Mechanistically, MFGE8 bind to the receptor integrin β3, which activated the PI3K/Akt pathway to increase the mTOR expression, and further promote the expression of cyclin D1, HPCA and DCX. rhMFGE8 could attenuated hippocampal injury by improving neurogenesis after SAH, however, know down integrin β3 or pharmacological inhibited PI3K/Akt by ly294002 or MK2206 reversed the neuro-protective effect of rhMFGE8.© 2024. The Author(s).

