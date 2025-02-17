SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


MicroRNA-27a transfected dental pulp stem cells undergo odonto/osteogenic differentiation via targeting DKK3 and SOSTDC1 in Wnt/BMP signaling in vitro and enhance bone formation in vivo.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Ziniu Yu,Nobuyuki Kawashima,Keisuke Sunada-Nara,Shihan Wang,Peifeng Han,Thoai Quoc Kieu,Chunmei Ren,Sonoko Noda,Kento Tazawa,Takashi Okiji

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ziniu Yu

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Nobuyuki Kawashima

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan. kawashima.n.endo@tmd.ac.jp.

    Keisuke Sunada-Nara

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Shihan Wang

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Peifeng Han

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Thoai Quoc Kieu

    Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Faculty of Odonto-Stomatology, University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City, 17000, Vietnam.

    Chunmei Ren

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Sonoko Noda

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Kento Tazawa

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

    Takashi Okiji

    Department of Pulp Biology and Endodontics, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Institute of Science Tokyo, Formerly Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, 113-8549, Japan.

