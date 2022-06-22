Transverse colon cancers were frequently confused with right colon cancers. Furthermore, hepatic and splenic flexure tumors were frequently included as transverse colon components. For a study, researchers sought to compare the clinicopathologic characteristics and long-term outcomes of mid-transverse and right and left colon cancers and determine the prognostic significance of the primary tumor location in the mid-transverse colon. This was a follow-up study. There were 2 specialized colorectal centers included. Patients who underwent curative colon cancer surgery were studied. Mid-transverse colon cancers were defined as tumors located in the transverse colon, excluding the flexures. The primary outcome measures were demographic characteristics, operative outcomes, pathologic results, and long-term outcomes. Of the 487 patients, 41 (8.4%) had mid-transverse colon cancer, 191 (39.2%) had right colon cancer, and 255 (52.4%) had left colon cancer. The average length of hospital stay, length of the resected specimen, and the number of harvested lymph nodes were all significantly higher in patients with mid-transverse colon cancer. The 5-year overall and disease-free survival rates for patients with stage I to III cancer were significantly lower in the mid-transverse colon cancers than in the right and left colon cancers (overall survival: 55.5% vs. 82.8% vs. 85.9%, P=0.004, and disease-free survival: 47.7% vs. 72.4% vs. 79.5%, P=0.003). Mid-transverse colon cancers were significantly associated with a poor prognosis after adjusting for other clinicopathologic factors (HR=2.19 [95% CI, 1.25–3.83]; P=0.006). This retrospective study lacked molecular and genetic information. Colon cancers in the mid-transverse colon had a worse prognosis in the case series than cancers in other locations. Prospective studies should look into the impact of tumor location in the mid-transverse colon on prognosis, including molecular and genetic markers.

Source:journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2022/06000/Mid_transverse_Location_in_Primary_Colon_Tumor__A.7.aspx