Middle-Income Families Face Higher Risk of Food Insecurity

The following is a summary of “Association Between Medical Debt and Food Insecurity among US Families with Children,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Pediatrics by Treffeisen et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize the association between medical debt and food insecurity among U.S. families with children and to examine whether this association varied by family income or health insurance type.

They carried out a cross-sectional study using data from the 2019–2023 National Health Interview Survey of U.S. parents. Multivariable logistic regression models were applied to examine the association between medical debt, defined as the self-reported inability to pay medical bills, and food insecurity. Analyses were adjusted for sociodemographic factors and survey year. Effect modification was assessed, and stratified analyses were performed by the ratio of family income to the poverty threshold and by health insurance type.

The results showed that among 29,260 parents, 7.9% reported family medical debt, and 8.8% reported food insecurity. Families with medical debt had 4.04 times the odds of food insecurity compared to those without debt (95% CI: 3.49, 4.67, P<0.001). This association remained significant across all income levels (P<0.001) and was influenced by family income (P-interaction <0.001), with the strongest effect observed in middle-income families (200–399% federal poverty level) (aOR: 6.91, 95% CI: 5.28, 9.05, P<0.001). Insurance type also modified the relationship (P-interaction 0.002), with the highest association seen in families with a privately insured parent (aOR: 5.71, 95% CI: 4.57, 7.13, P<0.001).

Investigators concluded that medical debt was linked to a higher likelihood of food insecurity in families with children, particularly affecting middle-income and privately insured households.

Source: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(25)00171-4/abstract