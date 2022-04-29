FRIDAY, April 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Migraine is associated with an increased risk for burning mouth syndrome (BMS), according to a study published online April 11 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.

Dong-Kyu Kim, M.D., Ph.D., from the Hallym University College of Medicine in Chuncheon, South Korea, and colleagues examined the association between migraine and the risk for developing BMS using a representative nationwide cohort sample of about 1 million patients from 2002 to 2013. After propensity score matching, 4,157 patients with migraine and 16,628 patients without migraine were enrolled.

The researchers found that the overall incidence of BMS was significantly higher in the migraine group versus the control group (0.15 versus 0.05 per 1,000 person-years). For patients with migraine who reported BMS events during the 10-year follow-up period, the adjusted hazard ratio was 2.96 after adjustment for covariates. In the subgroup analysis, however, there was no significant difference noted between the migraine and comparison group in the adjusted hazard ratio for BMS events according to sex, age, and comorbidities.

“Clinicians should be aware of the potential development of BMS in patients with migraine and provide these patients with additional therapies to reduce the risk of developing BMS,” the authors write.

