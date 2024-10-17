





Patient Case

A 66-year-old female patient, institutionalized for many years due to severe encephalitis, presented to the emergency department with symptoms of abdominal distension, vomiting, mild pain in the left flank, and obstipation over the past two days. On the day of admission, she also experienced rectorrhagia. A CT scan revealed a sigmoid volvulus without signs of bowel necrosis. A subsequent colonoscopy showed severe ischemia of the rectal and sigmoid mucosa. Due to these findings, the patient was taken to the operating room for a left hemicolectomy with a colostomy. The diagnosis was confirmed as sigmoid volvulus.

Follow-Up Care