Mindfulness for Health Practice for Managing Persistent Pain: An Experiential Approach

The following is a summary of “Experience of compassion-based practice in mindfulness for health for individuals with persistent pain,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Gray et al.

Despite the potential benefits of compassion in Mindfulness-based interventions (MBI), individuals with persistent pain face unique challenges when practicing compassion-based approaches, raising questions for programs like Mindfulness for Health.

Researchers started a retrospective study to explore the spectrum of experiences, positive, neutral, and challenging, with compassion-based practices in Mindfulness for Health, aiming to understand the full impact of MBIs on participants.

They utilized a qualitative design with interpretative phenomenological analysis to investigate how eight participants from four distinct groups who had finished the Mindfulness for Health program comprehended the experience of compassion-based practice and its significance during interviews.

The results identified five master themes, ‘turning away from self-with-pain,’ ‘self-with-pain experienced as shameful,’ ‘facilitating change,’ ‘turning towards self-with-pain,’ and ‘accepting self.’ Participants recognized perceived positive changes and challenging emotional experiences during meditation, which were linked to the context of compassion in their past and present lives.

Investigators concluded that integrating compassion in mindfulness for health offered challenges and benefits, suggesting a need for further research on the whole experience, including non-completers.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20494637241232555