Minimal Risk of Postoperative Hernia after SP-RARP

The following is a summary of “Low Risk of Postoperative Hernia Following Single-port Robot-assisted Radical Prostatectomy: A Report From the Single-port Advanced Research Consortium (SPARC),” published in the OCTOBER 2023 issue of Urology by Soputro, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the risk of postoperative hernia following various approaches in single-port robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (SP-RARP).

In a retrospective analysis of the Single-Port Advanced Research Consortium (SPARC) database, data from patients undergoing SP-RARP between February 2019 and December 2022 were reviewed. The study included 1103 cases utilizing different surgical approaches: transperitoneal (244 cases, 22.1%), extraperitoneal (712 cases, 64.6%), and transvesical (147 cases, 13.3%). Descriptive statistics were used for analysis, and the median follow-up duration was 11 months (interquartile range: 5.7-17.1 months).

The study encompassed a cohort of 1103 patients who underwent single-port robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (SP-RARP). The distribution of cases based on surgical approaches revealed 244 (22.1%) transperitoneal, 712 (64.6%) extraperitoneal (EP), and 147 (13.3%) transvesical (TV) procedures. The median follow-up duration was 11 months (interquartile range: 5.7-17.1 months). During this follow-up period, only two cases of incisional hernia were documented. Notably, both instances were associated with transperitoneal SP-RARP. One patient necessitated surgical intervention for hernia repair. Conversely, there was no evidence of postoperative hernia in cases involving the extraperitoneal (EP) and transvesical (TV) approaches at the conclusion of the review.

The investigation revealed a minimal risk of postoperative hernia associated with SP-RARP, with the transvesical (TV) and extraperitoneal (EP) approaches showing lower incidence, and notably, no postoperative hernias. The findings supported the safety of SP-RARP, advocating for specific consideration of surgical approaches to mitigate hernia risk in patients undergoing radical prostatectomy.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00591-5/fulltext