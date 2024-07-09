SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Minimally Invasive Surgery Safe for Advanced Lung Cancer

Jul 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Rodriguez-Quintero J, et al. Minimally invasive surgery for clinical T4 non-small-cell lung cancer: national trends and outcomes. Eur J Cardiothorac Surg. 2024;65(3):ezae009. doi:10.1093/ejcts/ezae009

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement