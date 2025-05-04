Minimizing Radiation Exposure in Navigated Bronchoscopy

Photo Credit: VILevi

The following is a summary of “Radiation Exposure Trends with Augmented Fluoroscopy and C-arm-based Tomosynthesis for Navigated Bronchoscopy,” published in the April-May 2025 issue of the Respiratory Medicine by Mathew et al.

Advancements in bronchoscopic navigation, particularly through augmented fluoroscopy (AF) and C-arm-based tomography (CABT), have significantly improved diagnostic yield in the evaluation of pulmonary lesions. However, limited data exist on the radiation dose trends associated with these imaging modalities. This study aims to evaluate radiation exposure levels in patients undergoing navigated bronchoscopy with the integration of GE C-arm 9900 fluoroscopy and Body Vision’s C-arm-based tomography (CABT) system for lesion localization.

A total of 67 patients with pulmonary nodules, averaging 2.1 cm in diameter, were enrolled in this prospective study. A diagnostic yield of 72% (48/67) was achieved using strict diagnostic criteria, which increased further when intermediate criteria incorporating follow-up computed tomography (CT) findings were applied. Radiation exposure was assessed using cumulative air kerma (CAK), dose-area product (DAP), and effective dose, while procedural characteristics such as fluoroscopy time (FT) and the number of C-arm rotations per lesion were recorded. The median FT increased from 4 to 7 minutes over the course of the study. Mean radiation exposure levels were as follows: CAK of 5 mGy, DAP of 5 mGy·cm2, ED of 5 mSv, an average of 7 minutes of fluoroscopy time, and 1.7 C-arm rotations per lesion. Notably, factors contributing to increased radiation exposure included multiple C-arm spins (P = 0.03), additional tool adjustments (P = 0.01), and patient body mass index (BMI) exceeding 30 (P < 0.001). Despite these incremental increases, the radiation exposure associated with augmented fluoroscopy (AF) and C-arm-based tomography (CABT) remained within acceptable safety thresholds. The data also indicate that the utilization of pulsed fluoroscopy and careful procedural techniques may effectively mitigate radiation exposure.

These findings underscore the potential of AF and CABT to enhance diagnostic accuracy in navigated bronchoscopy while maintaining relatively low radiation exposure levels. Given the increasing reliance on these imaging modalities for lesion localization in suspected lung cancer cases, future research should focus on optimizing procedural efficiency and further minimizing radiation exposure, particularly in patients with higher BMI or those requiring multiple imaging rotations. Rigorous evaluation of protocol standardization and long-term outcomes is warranted to refine best practices and maximize the clinical utility of these techniques in the diagnosis of pulmonary nodules.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(25)00097-6/abstract