miR-129-5p Diagnostic Potential in Prostate Cancer Mediated by LncRNA PITPNA-AS1

The following is a summary of “LncRNA PITPNA-AS1 mediates the diagnostic potential of miR-129-5p in prostate cancer,” published in the July 2024 issue of Urology by Song et al.

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have demonstrated significant roles in various diseases, and their applications in the diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of prostate cancer are well-documented.

This study aims to investigate the diagnostic potential of lncRNA PITPNA-AS1 in prostate cancer, focusing on its expression and relationship with miR-129-5p.

The expression levels of PITPNA-AS1 and miR-129-5p in prostate cancer serum and cell samples were quantified using real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR). The association between PITPNA-AS1 expression and clinicopathological parameters, such as Gleason grade, lymph node metastasis, and TNM stage, was evaluated. The diagnostic value of PITPNA-AS1 was assessed using a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis. Functional assays, including cell proliferation, migration, and invasion assays, were conducted in vitro to verify the effect of PITPNA-AS1 on prostate cancer cells. Additionally, luciferase activity assays and RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assays were performed to demonstrate the interaction between PITPNA-AS1 and miR-129-5p.

The results revealed that PITPNA-AS1 expression was significantly upregulated in prostate cancer tissues and cells, while miR-129-5p expression was downregulated. The elevated PITPNA-AS1 levels were closely associated with higher Gleason grades, lymph node metastasis, and advanced TNM stages, indicating its role in disease progression. The ROC curve analysis demonstrated a high diagnostic value of PITPNA-AS1, with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.910, indicating high sensitivity and specificity. Functional assays showed that silencing PITPNA-AS1 led to a significant reduction in prostate cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion, suggesting its role in promoting tumorigenic properties. The luciferase activity and RIP assays confirmed that PITPNA-AS1 acts as a molecular sponge for miR-129-5p, directly interacting with and regulating its expression. The inhibition of miR-129-5p reversed the suppressive effects of PITPNA-AS1 silencing on prostate cancer cells, further validating the regulatory relationship between PITPNA-AS1 and miR-129-5p.

In conclusion, PITPNA-AS1 is highly expressed in prostate cancer and plays a crucial role in the disease’s pathophysiology. Its expression is linked to key clinicopathological features, and it serves as a potential diagnostic biomarker with high accuracy. The regulatory interaction between PITPNA-AS1 and miR-129-5p highlights the potential of targeting this axis for therapeutic interventions in prostate cancer. Silencing PITPNA-AS1, which disrupts its sponging effect on miR-129-5p, significantly impairs the malignant behaviors of prostate cancer cells, positioning PITPNA-AS1 as a promising target for novel treatment strategies.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01528-2