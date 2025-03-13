Misdiagnoses Significantly Affect Patients With SARDs

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Invincible_bulldog

Chronic diseases misdiagnosed as psychosomatic can lead to long-term damage to patients’ physical and mental well-being, according to a study published in Rheumatology. Melanie Sloan, DrPH, and colleagues examined the impacts of psychosomatic and psychiatric misdiagnoses on patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs). The analysis included 3,396 participants in two SARDs cohorts. More than 80% of patients reported that perceived psychosomatic and psychiatric misdiagnoses damaged their self-worth, and 72% reported that it still upsets them. Compared with patients reporting no psychosomatic or psychiatric misdiagnoses, lower mental well-being and higher depression and anxiety levels were seen among patients reporting misdiagnoses, along with lower levels of satisfaction with every aspect of medical care. Misdiagnoses were also associated with a significantly higher likelihood of underreporting symptoms and healthcare avoidance, but they were not associated with medication adherence.