Mitigating host microRNA interference to enhance mRNA vaccine efficacy in public health interventions.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Tielong Xu,Ziqi Lin,Yicheng Yu,Muhammad Irfan,Munir Ahmed,Maya Septriana,Twinky Zebrina Cysta Sumantri,Anindini Winda Amalia,Bin Zheng

  • Tielong Xu

    Evidence-Based Medicine Research Center, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China. jxciq_xtl@126.com.

    Ziqi Lin

    Evidence-Based Medicine Research Center, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    Yicheng Yu

    Affiliated hospital, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, People’s Republic of China.

    Muhammad Irfan

    Evidence-Based Medicine Research Center, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, Jiangxi, People’s Republic of China.

    School of Pharmacy, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, People’s Republic of China.

    Munir Ahmed

    School of Pharmacy, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, People’s Republic of China.

    Maya Septriana

    International Education College, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, People’s Republic of China.

    Department of Health, Faculty of Vocational Studies, Universitas Airlangga, Surabaya, Indonesia.

    Twinky Zebrina Cysta Sumantri

    International Education College, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, People’s Republic of China.

    Anindini Winda Amalia

    International Education College, Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Nanchang, People’s Republic of China.

    Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Faculty of Health, IIK Bhakti Wiyata Kediri, Kediri, Indonesia.

    Bin Zheng

    National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Center for Tropical Diseases Research, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. cdcipdzhengbin@126.com.

