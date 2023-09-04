Mitochondrial DNA Mutation Testing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing

The following is a summary of “Preimplantation genetic testing for mitochondrial DNA mutation: ovarian response to stimulation, outcomes and follow-up,” published in the July 2023 issue of Reproductive BioMedicine Online by Mayeur et al.

How do mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) pathogen carriers respond to ovarian stimulation? A retrospective, single-center investigation was conducted in France between January 2006 and July 2021. Couples undergoing preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) for maternally inherited mtDNA disease (n = 18) were compared with a matched-control cohort of patients undergoing PGT for male indications (n = 96).

Also reported were the PGT outcomes for the mtDNA-PGT group and the follow-up of these patients if PGT was ineffectual. Parameters of ovarian response to FSH and ovarian stimulation cycle outcomes for carriers of pathogenic mtDNA were comparable to those of matched-control ovarian stimulation cycles—pages of pathogenic mtDNA required prolonged ovarian stimulation and a higher gonadotrophin dose.

Three patients (16.7%) had a live birth as a result of PGT, and eight patients (44.4%) became parents through alternative means, including oocyte donation (n = 4), natural conception with perinatal diagnosis (n = 2), and adoption. This is the first study of women who have undergone PGT for monogenic (single gene defects) procedures and possess an mtDNA variant. It is one of the options available for obtaining a healthy infant without observing a decrease in ovarian response to stimulation.

