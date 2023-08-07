ML and Nomograms Predict Lymph Node Metastasis of Prostate Cancer

The following is a summary of “Predictive value of machine learning and nomograms for lymph node metastasis of prostate cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Oncology by Wang et al.

The predictive value of nomograms and machine learning (ML) is used to predict lymph node metastasis (LNM) of prostate cancer. Researchers performed a systematic review and meta-analysis to explore the predictive value of nomograms and ML for LNM in prostate cancer patients.

They conducted a literature search in Cochrane, PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science until November 1, 2022. The included studies were assessed for risk of bias using the Prediction Model Risk of Bias Assessment Tool (PROBAST). The models’ predictive accuracy was evaluated using the concordance index (C-index), sensitivity, and specificity.

A total of 31 studies with 18,803 patients were included in the analysis. The most commonly recommended nomograms were Briganti and MSKCC. Newly-developed ML models showed promising results with a C-index of 0.862 [95% CI (0.819, 0.905)] in the validation set.

Logistic Regression-based ML models demonstrated good sensitivity and specificity in both the training set sensitivity: 0.78 [95% CI (0.70, 0.85)], specificity: 0.85 [95% CI (0.77, 0.90)]) and the validation set sensitivity: 0.81 [95% CI (0.67, 0.89)], specificity: 0.82 [95% CI (0.75, 0.88)]). The C-index for the Briganti and MSKCC nomograms in the validation set was 0.745 [95%CI (0.701, 0.790)] and 0.714 [95% CI (0.662, 0.765)], respectively.

The study concluded that ML is a more accurate predictor of LMS than nomograms, but nomograms can be updated to improve their accuracy.

