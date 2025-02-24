SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Mobile App Intervention Improves PrEP Uptake & HIV Testing

Feb 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Biello KB, Mayer KH, Scott H, et al. The effects of MyChoices and LYNX mobile apps on HIV testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis use by young US sexual minority men: results from a national randomized controlled trial. JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2025;11:e63428. Published 2025 Feb 5. doi:10.2196/63428

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement