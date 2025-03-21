SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Mobile Health App Useful in Helping Patients With HIV Quit Smoking

Mar 21, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Schnall R, Huang MC, Brin M, et al. Feasibility and acceptability of the Sense2Quit app for improving smoking cessation in PWH. AIDS Behav. Published online February 25, 2025. doi:10.1007/s10461-025-04659-1

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement