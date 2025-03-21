Mobile Health App Useful in Helping Patients With HIV Quit Smoking

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Nensuria

Use of the Sense2Quit App, a mobile health app, was found to feasible and acceptable in a cohort of patients with HIV, according to results published in AIDS and Behavior. Wenyao Xu, PhD, and colleagues designed and developed Sense2Quit to address “the dearth of smoking cessation interventions” for people with HIV. Participants included 60 patients with HIV in New York City who received messages through the app encouraging both their attempts to quit smoking and maintenance of smoking cessation. Embedded sensor technology allowed for collection of hand gesture movements to detect raising of a hand to smoke a cigarette. Results indicated that the intervention was highly feasible, and there was high acceptability, with only one participant withdrawing from the study. Overall app use increased during the study and the app was deemed highly usable. Together, the high retention rate and engagement with the app support the overall acceptability of this approach, Dr. Xu and colleagues noted.