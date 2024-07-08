SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Mode of cell death in the penile cavernous tissue of type 1 diabetes mellitus rats.

Jul 08, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jing Li

    Department of Urology, Affiliated Hospital, Southwest Medical University, Luzhou, Sichuan 646000, China.

    Qilan Jiang

    Department of Clinical Nutrition, Affiliated Hospital, Southwest medical University, Luzhou, Sichuan 646000, China.

    Jun Jiang

    Department of Thyroid Surgery, Affiliated Hospital, Southwest medical University, Taiping Road, Luzhou, Sichuan 646000, China.

    Rui Jiang

    Department of Urology, Affiliated Hospital, Southwest Medical University, Luzhou, Sichuan 646000, China.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement