Mode of cell death in the penile cavernous tissue of type 1 diabetes mellitus rats.

Diabetes mellitus commonly causes endothelial cell and smooth muscle cell death in penile cavernous tissue.

The study sought to study the mode of cell death in the penile cavernous tissue in type 1 diabetic rats.

A total of 36 Sprague Dawley rats 10 weeks of age were randomly divided into 2 groups: a normoglycemic group and type 1 diabetic group (intraperitoneal injection of Streptozotocin (STZ), 60 mg/kg). We randomly selected 6 rats from each group for tests at the end of 11, 14, and 18 weeks of age, respectively. All rats were able to eat and drink freely. The ratio of maximum intracavernous pressure to mean arterial pressure, concentration of serum testosterone, level of nitric oxide in the penile cavernosum, and expression of active caspase-1 (pyroptosis) and active caspase-3 (apoptosis) were determined.

At the end of weeks 4 and 8 of type 1 diabetes, the proportions of endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells undergoing apoptosis and pyroptosis in penile cavernous tissue are different.

The ratio of maximum intracavernous pressure to mean arterial pressure and nitric oxide levels were significantly lower in the 4- and 8-week diabetic groups than in the normoglycemic group (P < .01). Penile endothelial cell pyroptosis (5.67 ± 0.81%), smooth muscle cell apoptosis (23.72 ± 0.48%), total cell pyroptosis (9.67 ± 0.73%), and total apoptosis (10.52 ± 1.45%) were significantly greater in the 4-week diabetic group than in the normoglycemic group (P < .01). The proportion of endothelial cell pyroptosis (24.4 ± 3.69%), endothelial cell apoptosis (22.13 ± 2.43%), total cell pyroptosis (14.75 ± 0.93%), and total apoptosis (14.82 ± 1.08%) in the penile tissues of the 8-week diabetic group were significantly greater than those in the normoglycemic group (P < .01).The 8-week survival proportions of diabetic endothelial cells (38.86 ± 8.85%) and smooth muscle cells (44.46 ± 2.94%) was significantly lower than the 4-week survival proportions of endothelial cells (93.17 ± 8.07%) and smooth muscle cells (75.12 ± 4.76%) (P < .05).

Inhibition of cell death by different methods at different stages may be the key to the treatment of type 1 diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction.

The effect of type 1 diabetes on other types of cell death in penile cavernous tissue needs further study.

The mode of death of endothelial cells in the cavernous tissue of the penis in the early stage in diabetic rats is dominated by pyroptosis, and the death of smooth muscle cells is dominated by apoptosis. Endothelial cell and smooth muscle cell death are not consistent at different stages of diabetes progression.

