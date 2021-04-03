FRIDAY, April 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Moderna has been authorized to put 50 percent more COVID-19 vaccine into its vials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

The company had already started producing fuller vials (15 doses instead of 10) in anticipation of the approval and said in a statement that it expects to begin shipping the 15-dose vials within weeks.

The FDA approval provides fresh assurance about the supply of the Moderna two-dose vaccine. The company has promised to deliver 200 million doses by the end of May and 300 million by the end of July.

Approval of the fuller vials comes a day after it was announced that a production error ruined up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which delayed FDA authorization of the Baltimore plant where that vaccine is being manufactured.

All shipments from the plant have been delayed until the FDA completes its investigation and decides whether to approve vaccine production at the plant. Even, so Johnson & Johnson says it will still be able to deliver its promised 24 million doses of vaccine this month.

