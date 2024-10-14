SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Modulation of Brain Activities in Healthy Individuals by Acupuncture at Quchi (LI11).

Oct 14, 2024

Experts: Ke Zhang,Jianhui Shen,Tangyi Liu,Huayuan Yang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ke Zhang

    College of Acupuncture-Moxibustion and Tuina, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai, 201203, China.

    Jianhui Shen

    College of Acupuncture-Moxibustion and Tuina, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai, 201203, China.

    Tangyi Liu

    College of Acupuncture-Moxibustion and Tuina, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai, 201203, China.

    Huayuan Yang

    College of Acupuncture-Moxibustion and Tuina, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai, 201203, China. yhy4@shutcm.edu.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement