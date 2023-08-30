Molecular Features of Conjoined Twin Fetuses Unveiled through Integrated Multiomics Analysis

The following is a summary of “Integrated multiomics reveal the molecular characteristics of conjoined twin fetuses,” published in the July 2023 issue of Reproductive BioMedicine Online by Chen et al.

At the molecular level, are there any distinctions between conjoined twin fetuses? At 15+4 weeks of gestation, tissues were collected from thoracopagus-conjoined twins. After the abortion, skin tissue was collected from the buttock side of conjoined twins. All specimens were obtained with the patient’s written consent and anonymization. The DNA methylome, transcriptome, and mutations in the exon regions of the conjoined siblings were correlated through multi-omics sequencing analysis on each specimen.

Local regions, such as CpG islands (P = 0.026), enhancers P<0.001), and numerous repetitive elements (P<0.05), showed significant differences from the global pattern. The DNA methylation and gene expression levels of genes related to growth and development, cellular component morphogenesis, and cellular stress also differed between the conjoined siblings. Exon data analysis revealed that conjoined twins’ most common mutations occurred during neural development, lipid metabolism, and microtubule morphogenesis. Specific mutations were linked to the biosynthesis of cellular components, behavior, and germ cell development.

Globally, conjoined twins were similar, but there were notable disparities in growth, development, cellular component morphogenesis, and cellular stress. The current study reveals the molecular characteristics of conjoined twins for the first time, establishing the groundwork for future research into the mechanism of conjoined twins.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1472648323001578