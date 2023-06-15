The following is a summary of “Real-World Validation of Molecular International Prognostic Scoring System for Myelodysplastic Syndromes,” published in the May 20, 2023 issue of Oncology by Sauta, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to conduct a comprehensive validation of the Molecular International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-M) as a clinical-molecular prognostic model for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). They sought to evaluate its ability to improve the prediction of clinical outcomes compared to the Revised International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-R), the currently used tool for risk assessment in MDS.

A retrospective analysis was performed on a cohort of 2,876 patients with primary MDS from the GenoMed4All consortium.

The IPSS-M demonstrated enhanced prognostic discrimination across all clinical endpoints compared to the IPSS-R. The concordance for overall survival was higher with IPSS-M (0.81) compared to IPSS-R (0.74), and for leukemia-free survival, it was also higher with IPSS-M (0.89) compared to IPSS-R (0.76). These improvements were observed even in patients without detectable gene mutations. Notably, the IPSS-M reclassified the risk group in 46% of patients, with 23.6% being upstaged and 22.4% being downstaged. In the subset of patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), the IPSS-M significantly improved the prediction of disease relapse risk and the probability of post-transplantation survival compared to the IPSS-R. The concordance for overall survival was higher with IPSS-M (0.76) compared to IPSS-R (0.60), and for the probability of relapse, it was also higher with IPSS-M (0.89) compared to IPSS-R (0.70). However, in high-risk patients treated with hypomethylating agents (HMA), the IPSS-M failed to stratify the individual probability of response. The response duration and probability of survival were found to be inversely related to IPSS-M risk. Additionally, the study investigated the accuracy of IPSS-M prediction when molecular information was missing and identified a minimum set of 15 relevant genes associated with improved performance of the score.

The IPSS-M showed promise in improving prognostication in MDS and has the potential to aid in the selection of candidates for HSCT. The study findings also suggested that factors beyond gene mutations may influence the sensitivity to hypomethylating agents. Establishing a minimum set of relevant genes could facilitate the practical implementation of the IPSS-M score in clinical settings.

