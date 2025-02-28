Molecular Mimicry Drives Autoimmunity in Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps

Photo Credit: sumaki

The following is a summary of “Molecular mimicry-driven autoimmunity in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Asamori et al.

The role of microbial infection and autoimmunity in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) remains unclear due to limited knowledge of dysregulated humoral immunity. Their interactions in disease progression need further study.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify humoral antigens targeted by dominant B-cell clones in CRSwNP.

They performed immunoglobulin repertoire sequencing to identify dominant B-cell clones in CRSwNP tissues. They reconstructed these clones as antibodies and used them in immunoprecipitation and antigen array experiments for global antigen profiling.

The results showed that among 13 patients with CRSwNP, 31 antibodies were reconstructed from dominant B-cell clones in 9 patients. Seven novel autoantigens were identified, 5 were nucleic acid-binding proteins, all linked to autoimmunity. Nine microbial antigens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, were discovered. About 2 antibodies showed dual reactivity, 1 targeting CMV, Clostridium tetani, and human plectin (PLEC) and another recognizing Aspergillus niger and human dihydrolipoamide S-acetyltran (DLAT) through molecular mimicry.

Investigators found that CRSwNP involved autoreactive humoral immunity, with some cases showing molecular mimicry-driven autoimmune features triggered by microbial infections. This hypothesis required further investigation.

